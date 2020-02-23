CargoX (CXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $6,911.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

