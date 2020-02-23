Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 182,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL remained flat at $$162.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 771,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

