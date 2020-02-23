Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.29

News stories about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a media sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Carnival’s ranking:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.90.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

