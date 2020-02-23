Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.29

Media headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a daily sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $39.24 on Friday. Carnival has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

