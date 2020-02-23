carVertical (CV) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,208.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

