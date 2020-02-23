Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of analysts have commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $386.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.