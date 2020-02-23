Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,343,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,100. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

