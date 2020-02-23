Cashaa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

