Castle Trading Down 18.9% This Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Castle has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market cap of $134,959.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,873,926 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

