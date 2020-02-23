Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 182.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

