Catex Token (CATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,481.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $250,402.00 and approximately $2,481.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.