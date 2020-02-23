Ccore (CCO) Price Up 39.6% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Ccore has a total market cap of $23,669.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

