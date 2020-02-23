CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $62,239.00 and approximately $10,331.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 596.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

