CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $59,895.00 and $10,947.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000543 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

