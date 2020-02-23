Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,030. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.