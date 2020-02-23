CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $946,349.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $946,349.00 and approximately $858.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

