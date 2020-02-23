Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 206,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 50,818 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 617,251 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.35. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.