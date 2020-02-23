Centauri Achieves Market Cap of $106,359.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 248.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a market capitalization of $106,359.00 and $190.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00493995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.87 or 0.06553843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,619,091 coins and its circulating supply is 46,832,273 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

