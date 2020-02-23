Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.