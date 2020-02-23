CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,753 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 13,501,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.