Centurion 1-Day Volume Hits $28.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a market capitalization of $7,615.00 and $28.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.