Centurion (CNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Centurion has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. Centurion has a market cap of $7,656.00 and $6.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000289 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 380.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

