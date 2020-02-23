Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 104,600 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Cooper Companies worth $95,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $355.67 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $278.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

