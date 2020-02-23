Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 1,092,900 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.16% of Kennametal worth $66,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE KMT opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

