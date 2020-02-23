Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 181,115 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $103,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

