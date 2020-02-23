Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 32,751 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.84% of Cubic worth $56,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cubic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cubic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Cubic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cubic by 79.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE CUB opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

