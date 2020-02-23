Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 72,850 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Xylem worth $58,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

