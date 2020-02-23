Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 368,350 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of CMS Energy worth $69,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

