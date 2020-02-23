Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 473,425 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 473,425 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $81,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $3,753,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPR opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

