Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 47,745 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $85,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 63,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 197,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

