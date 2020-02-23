Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 48,229 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $88,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 77.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

