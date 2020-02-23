Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. First Command Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

