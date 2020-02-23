Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $85,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 31,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $277.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $185.76 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $236.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.