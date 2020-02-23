Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $41.31 Million Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,608 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Childrens Place worth $41,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Childrens Place by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PLCE stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

