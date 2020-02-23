Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $42.52 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,780 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Penske Automotive Group worth $42,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

