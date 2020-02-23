Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $73.07 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,075 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $73,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

