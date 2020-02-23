Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $90.40 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,251,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

HIG opened at $58.05 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.