Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $97.68 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,446 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $97,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

