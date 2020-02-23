Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Agilent Technologies worth $80,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $85.07 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

