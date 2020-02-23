Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 612,356 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BP worth $102,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

