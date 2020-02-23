Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of FLIR Systems worth $57,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

