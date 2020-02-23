Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $44.82 Million in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,817,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Marriott International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

