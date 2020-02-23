Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $83,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.