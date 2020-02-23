Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,086 shares during the period. American Campus Communities comprises approximately 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of American Campus Communities worth $101,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $48.49 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

