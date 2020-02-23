Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 118,637 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,637 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of SLM worth $71,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

