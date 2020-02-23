Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 53,150 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $84,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

