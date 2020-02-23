Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,235,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Archer Daniels Midland as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.