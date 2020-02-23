Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 882,950 Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,845,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Axis Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 586,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 473,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 978,726 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.47 and a one year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.