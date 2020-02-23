Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,432 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Kemper worth $80,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

