Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460,535 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $64,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

